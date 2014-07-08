UPDATE 1-Japan's Abe cautions against Brexit regulation cliff edge
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
July 8 Liaoning Cheng Da Co Ltd
* Says H1 preliminary net profit at 1.67 billion yuan ($269.31 million), up 23 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1rLK43I
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2010 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Japanese companies are major investors in the UK (Adds quotes and detail)
LONDON, April 29 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that if the United Kingdom left the European Union with an abrupt change of rules for businesses then it could cause confusion for international firms.