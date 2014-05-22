BRIEF-Post Holdings close to $1.5 bln deal for Weetabix- FT
* US cereal maker Post Holdings close to $1.5 billion deal for Weetabix- FT, citing sources Source text : http://on.ft.com/2prqq2p
May 22 Liaoning Shidai Wanheng Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to buy 95.5 percent stake in Société des Bois de Lastourville Transbois in Gabon for 18 million euros ($24.60 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tuk59v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7318 Euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 17 Ride-services company Uber Technologies Inc may be required to provide passengers a way to tip their drivers, despite its longstanding resistance, if a plan by New York City's taxi regulator is implemented.