BRIEF-Omega Protein receives subpoena from SEC
* Says on May 12, co received a subpoena from SEC seeking documents relating to its title xi loans - sec filing
May 17 Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock Co., Ltd.:
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 20
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23
LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Apple is the latest borrower to take advantage of strong market conditions in Europe, lining up a euro-denominated dual-tranche benchmark on Wednesday.