May 17 Liaoning Wellhope Agri-Tech Joint Stock Co., Ltd.:

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders for 2015 as a record of May 20

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 23 and the dividend will be paid on May 23

Source text in Chinese: dwz.cn/3nqIhp

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)