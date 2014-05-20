BRIEF-Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 8.5 million dinars versus 7.8 million dinars year ago
MADRID May 20 Spanish lender Liberbank said on Tuesday it was planning an accelerated share placement to bring in investors before proceeding with a further capital raising, which it is carrying out to pay back state aid.
The bank, among lenders which took part of a 41.3-billion-euro ($56.66 billion) European rescue when it was hurt by a property crash, said it was in talks with various investors interested in taking a sizeable chunk of its capital, but had not reached any deal yet.
It said its main shareholders - a group of saving banks - could reduce their stake to just under 50 percent through the share placement, from around 66 percent now. Liberbank has hired Deutsche Bank to also work on a 500-million-euro rights issue. ($1 = 0.7289 Euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 78.5 million versus EGP 40 million year ago