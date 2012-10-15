* Liberbank to discuss capitalisation options on Oct. 30
MADRID Oct 15 Spanish savings bank Liberbank is
considering a stock market flotation and issuing convertible
bonds as ways of plugging its capital shortfall and avoiding
European aid following the collapse of a three-way merger deal
last week.
The banking group had planned to combine with Ibercaja and
Caja 3, but the tie-up was called off after an independent audit
of Spain's banking system found the resulting company would need
an extra 2.1 billion euros ($2.7 billion) of capital to cope
with adverse economic conditions.
The so-called "stress test" by consultancy Oliver Wyman was
ordered by the Spanish government to determine how much it would
need to tap of a 100-billion-euro European credit line to rescue
its banks, which have been hit by the bursting of a property
bubble and a sovereign debt crisis.
Liberbank, with total assets worth 53 billion euros, fared
worst in the stress tests of the three banks planning to merge,
with a capital shortfall of 1.2 billion euros.
It is now required by Spanish authorities to explain how it
plans to raise more capital, or to seek public aid.
"These are the initial stages of our private
re-capitalisation plan without expectation for public aid," a
spokesman for Liberbank said on Monday.
But analysts think it is unlikely Spanish lenders like
Liberbank which failed the stress test will be able to cover
their entire capital needs by private means, given Spain's
depressed economy and investors' wariness towards its banks.
In a filing to Spain's stock market regulator, Liberbank did
not specify the timing of, or the amount it hoped to obtain
from, its capital raising options. The possibilities will be
discussed at a shareholders meeting in Madrid on Oct. 30.
RECAPITALISATION PLANS
Oliver Wyman's stress test at the end of September
identified a total capital shortfall of 53.9 billion euros among
Spanish banks under an adverse economic scenario.
Among the lenders that failed the test, four have already
been nationalised: Bankia <BKIA.MC, Catalunya Caixa, NovaGalicia
Banco and Banco de Valencia.
Those four are already in negotiations with Brussels to be
the first in line to receive funds from the European credit line
in November.
The others - Spain's sixth-biggest private bank Popular
, Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN), and the lenders that were
supposed to merge with Liberbank - also presented their
recapitalisation plans to the Bank of Spain last week.
Popular's main plan to fill its funding gap is through a
capital increase of up to 2.5 billion euros, while BMN plans to
transfer toxic real assets to a bad bank, sell industrial
shareholdings and other non-core assets to reduce its capital
needs below 500 million euros, a source close to the bank said.
The Bank of Spain now has two weeks to examine the
recapitalisation, before Spanish authorities decide how much of
the European credit line they need to tap.
($1 = 0.7712 euros)
(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Tracy Rucinski and Mark
Potter)