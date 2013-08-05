BRIEF-New Venturetec sees H1 loss of $0.6 to $1 million
* Expects a loss in range of $0.6 to $1 million or $0.12 to $0.20 per share for first half of fiscal year 2016/17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MADRID Aug 5 Spanish lender Liberbank said on Monday it had mandated Societe Generale to sell 5 percent of technology company Indra S.A. by placing shares with institutional investors through an accelerated bookbuild.
Liberbank, formed by the merger of several Spanish savings banks in 2011, said the price for the shares would be decided by market demand. Indra's shares closed at 11.45 euros ($15.16) on Monday.
Nationalised Spanish lender Bankia sold 20 percent of Indra to state holding company SEPI for 337 million euros or 10.20 euros per share on Friday. ($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Clare Kane; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* RBC ceo says media reports about sales practices not consistent with bank's culture
* Economy Ministry says in statement has given preliminary green light to plan by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri to buy a stake in STX France