Taiwan stocks dip; TSMC, Cathay Fin down
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
MADRID Dec 20 Spain's Liberbank on Thursday said it planned a stock listing in the first half of 2013 as part of its recapitalisation plan.
The announcement came after the European Commission approved the second phase of Spain's banking sector overhaul. Liberbank will receive a temporary aid of 124 million euros in contingent convertible bonds, also know as Cocos.
TAIPEI, June 3 Taiwan stocks edged lower in a special session on Saturday as investor sentiment remained cautious after the market's climb last month to a 17-year high.
June 2 Brand licensor Marquee Brands LLC is leading a consortium that is preparing a bid for BCBG Max Azria Group LLC, which would allow the U.S. fashion house to exit bankruptcy with a footprint of 15 to 20 stores, people familiar with the matter said.