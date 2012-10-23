MADRID Oct 23 Spanish savings bank Liberbank has called a shareholders meeting for Nov. 23 to discuss ways to plug a capital shortfall and avoid tapping European aid.

An independent stress test of Spain's banking system released last month showed the lender would need an extra 1.2 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in capital to cope with adverse economic conditions.

The bank said in a statement to Spain's stock market regulator on Tuesday that the shareholders meeting would discuss several options, including a share issuance, a bond issuance and a flotation.

Shareholders will also consider giving a mandate to the board to discuss and enter into any potential deal with public and private entities.

The bank said last week it was considering a stock market flotation and issuing convertible bonds to plug its capital shortfall after the collapse of a three-way merger deal with savings banks Ibercaja and Caja 3.

But given Spain's depressed economy and the wariness of investors towards its banks, analysts believe it is unlikely the lender will be able to cover its entire capital needs by private means. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer. Editing by Andre Grenon)