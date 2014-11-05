Nov 5 Liberbank SA :

* 9-month interest and other income down 13.8 percent at 716 million euros

* 9-month operating margin up 47.9 percent at 418 million euros

* 9-month net income up at 98 million euros versus 14 million euros last year

* Coverage ratio at Sept 30 at 53 percent

* At Sept 30 Tier 1 ratio at 15.0 percent, CET Tier 1 at 14.2 percent Source text: bit.ly/1E4JUq3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)