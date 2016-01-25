(New throughout, adds details and comment from Sirleaf)
MONROVIA Jan 25 Liberia expects to slash
spending in the current 2015/16 budget by 11 percent due to a
slowdown of its mining sector, resulting in a reduction in
public sector investment, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said
on Monday.
The West African nation's economy has been hit in recent
years by a slump in global commodity prices as well as a
regional Ebola epidemic that killed more than 4,800 Liberians
and led many investors to suspend projects.
The iron ore producer will see domestic revenues drop by $57
million, or around 12 percent, from an initial projection of
$473.8 million for the June to May fiscal year, the president
said during a state of the union address.
Liberia had budgeted spending of $622.7 million for this
year's budget, but that would be reduced to $552.8 million,
Sirleaf said.
"We will be unable to meet the targeted level of public
sector investment that is required to meet our obligation to
ongoing infrastructure projects and new priorities that are
essential for our economic diversification goals," she said.
The International Monetary Fund has estimated GDP growth of
just 0.3 percent, well below the African average, last year,
though it predicted a gradual pick-up in 2016 largely driven by
the gold sector and the strengthening of the post-Ebola rebound.
(Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by
Janet Lawrence and David Gregorio)