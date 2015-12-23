* NY Blood Center promised to care for primates -employee
By John Palm
MONROVIA, Dec 23 Every morning, U.S.
conservationist Jenny Desmond leaves Liberia's mainland on a
boat loaded with fruit and vegetables on a four-hour journey to
islands inhabited only by a colony of 66 chimpanzees.
As the boat approaches Island Number One, those closest come
running to the shore making sounds of greeting. The animals are
healthy but their story is tragic: for years they were used for
medical experiments. Then they were left without food.
"The first day we went in the boat they were still fearful
and screaming, desperate to be fed. I was brought to tears,"
said Desmond. She and her husband Jim Desmond have rescued
animals in other countries and moved to Liberia from Kenya.
It's a story that raises uncomfortable questions about human
responsibility for animals once medical experiments are
finished: the troubles of the chimpanzees pale beside those
facing Liberia, recovering from an Ebola epidemic that killed
more than 4,800 people and set back Liberia's revival after one
of West Africa's most bitter civil wars.
The New York Blood Center (NYBC) said on its website it
conducted the tests on the chimps more than a decade ago, with
Liberia's consent, to help develop a low-cost vaccine for
Hepatitis B that has since saved millions of lives.
It stopped animal testing in 2004 and its relationship with
the Liberian Institute of Biomedical Research (LIBR) ended three
years later, it said, adding that Liberia owns the animals.
NYBC said that last January it gave several months notice
that its care for the chimps would cease after it spent five
years seeking a solution.
Now the Desmonds aim to register an NGO named Liberia
Chimpanzee Rescue and build a sanctuary where these and others
injured by hunters or kept as pets can be rehabilitated and
eventually released into the wild.
NYBC said its support of the chimpanzees was entirely
voluntary, "offered on a philanthropic basis to permit
discussions regarding Liberia's need to fulfil their
responsibilities...
"NYBC no longer engages in non-human primate research and is
not positioned to debate issues of animal rights, animal use in
research, or other matters that, while very important, are
beyond our mission."
Several years ago Liberia's government launched arbitration
against the Center over its agreements, NYBC said, though it
declined to give details on its website and did not return calls
and an email that requested comment.
It was not possible to obtain government comment.
PAPAYAS AND COCONUTS
Jenny Desmond makes the daily voyage to the chimps with
Joseph Thomas, a Liberian employed by the Center for 36 years.
He knows each animal by name and personality and oversees their
care, throwing papayas and coconuts to them as the boat docks.
Bullet has only one arm. He was shot during capture.
Samantha is around 50 years old. The teenager Mallak sits on her
favourite branch looking out over the salt water.
Five of the islands are near the mouth of the Little Libassa
River and one stands in the nearby Farmington River.
Thomas said the Center promised to fund the animals' care
for 50 years, but in January it decided to cut funding in March.
"Me and the team stayed on for four months without pay,
otherwise the chimps were going to die," he said. "One time they
went three days without food."
NYBC said an individual from the Center had offered to
provide care but it was not the non-profit's policy.
"If these chimps helped save human life, then they deserve
dignity," Desmond said.
The Humane Society, a U.S. animal welfare organisation, has
since raised over $200,000 through crowd funding and the chimps
now get food every day.
Thomas used to have to anaesthetise the animals. "I was the
bad guy for them," he said. "Now I give care and have managed to
build up trust."
