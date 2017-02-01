MONROVIA, Feb 1 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The winner of
Integrity Idol, a Liberian reality TV show, plans to use his
prize money to train health workers as the country is still
reeling from the world's worst Ebola outbreak.
Pharmacist Bocakarie Sakilla beat 1,000 other contestants to
win a $2,000 prize, presented to him by President Ellen Johnson
Sirleaf.
"I see it as a victory, especially for our pharmacist
profession," Sakilla told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"In Liberia, pharmacists are not known, they are always at
the back... If you have a qualified person in the drug store,
they will diagnose the case easily," Sakilla said, dressed in a
white coat in a pharmacy outside the capital Monrovia.
Integrity Idol asked the public to vote for the most honest
civil servant as part of a drive to promote greater integrity in
the West African country, blighted by accusations of corruption
as it rebuilds after years of civil war.
Sakilla was part of a health team that tested whether an HIV
drug could be used to treat Ebola, which killed more than 11,300
people as it swept through Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia.
Liberia was hardest hit as Ebola ravaged its fragile health
system and killed about 4,800 people between 2014 and 2016.
Sakilla, who works in a government hospital in Tubmanburg in
western Liberia's Bomi County, was already paying school fees
for four dispensing students before his victory in Integrity
Idol, a show inspired by U.S. television singing competition
American Idol.
"He's my role model," one of his students, Marina Kemmoh,
said in a short video, which aired on local television ahead of
the public vote, which was conducted online or via text message.
Sakilla has opened several pharmacies, where trained staff
dispense quality medication, as a safer alternative to hawkers
who sell drugs out of cardboard boxes on the street.
Fake and low-quality drugs are a problem in poor countries
like Liberia as they often contain hazardous ingredients, are
ineffective and create distrust in the health system.
Global corruption watchdog Transparency International this
month ranked Liberia 90 out of 176 countries in its annual
survey of public perceptions of corruption.
Johnson Sirleaf, who is due to replaced in October
elections, promised to tackle corruption when she came to power
in 2006 but has faced accusations of nepotism which she has
denied.
(Reporting by James Giahyue; Editing by Katy Migiro and Astrid
Zweynert. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights and climate
change. Visit news.trust.org to see more stories.)