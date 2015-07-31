LONDON, July 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - West Africa's
Ebola epidemic has disrupted birth registrations in Liberia,
leaving hundreds of thousands of children without citizenship
and in danger of being trafficked or illegally adopted, the U.N.
children's agency UNICEF said on Friday.
The closure of health facilities and limited health services
due to the Ebola outbreak has halted Liberia's progress in
registering births in recent years, according to UNICEF.
Before the Ebola outbreak in December 2013, birth
registration rates in Liberia increased to 25 percent in 2013
from four percent in 2007, then the world's second lowest rate,
according to the country's demographic and health surveys.
But the number of birth registrations fell to 48,000 in 2014
from 79,000 in 2013, before the onset of the virus, and only 700
children had their births registered between January and May
this year, UNICEF said.
"Children who have not been registered at birth officially
don't exist," said UNICEF's Liberia representative, Sheldon
Yett.
"Without citizenship, children... risk marginalisation
because they may be unable to access basic health and social
services, obtain identity documents, and will be in danger of
being trafficked or illegally adopted," he said in a statement.
The worst-known Ebola epidemic in history has killed more
than 11,200 people, mostly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone
since the outbreak began in December 2013.
Liberia, worst hit by the outbreak last year, was declared
Ebola free on May 9 even as new cases emerged in neighbouring
Sierra Leone and Guinea.
But it reported one new case nearly two months later, on
June 30, and five more cases since. Two patients died but the
four others recovered, meaning there are no more confirmed
carriers of the deadly virus in Liberia.
At least 100 people who came into contact with the six cases
and are at risk of developing symptoms will remain under
surveillance into August.
Health experts do not know why Ebola resurfaced in Liberia,
but officials think sexual transmission is the most likely
explanation, since the virus can persist in soft tissues of the
body such as semen for up to 90 days.
UNICEF said it was working to revamp birth registration
systems in Liberia ahead of a planned nationwide campaign later
this year to reach all children not registered since 2014.
Some 250,000 children were registered during a recent
five-day birth registration and polio vaccination campaign in
Sierra Leone, where the Ebola epidemic also disrupted health
services, according to the children's agency.
