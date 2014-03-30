* WHO says test confirms two cases of Ebola in Liberia
* Deadliest outbreak of disease in the region, 70 killed.
* Senegal shuts border, suspends weekly markets over
outbreak
By Alphonso Toweh
MONROVIA, March 30 The World Health Organisation
(WHO) said on Sunday that Liberia has confirmed two cases of the
deadly Ebola virus that is suspected to have killed at least 70
people in Guinea.
The outbreak of the highly contagious Ebola, which in its
more acute phase, causes vomiting, diarrhoea and external
bleeding, has sent Guinea's West African neighbours scrambling
to contain the spread of the disease.
Eleven deaths in towns in northern Sierra Leone and Liberia,
which shares borders with southeastern Guinea where the outbreak
was first reported, are suspected to be linked to Ebola.
WHO said that as of March 29, seven clinical samples from
adult patients from Foya district in Liberia were tested.
"Two of those samples have tested positive for the
ebolavirus," the global health organisation said in the
statement on its website on Sunday, confirming for the first
time the cases in country.
"There have been 2 deaths among the suspected cases; a 35
year old woman who died on 21 March tested positive for
ebolavirus while a male patient who died on 27 March tested
negative," it said.
An official of Liberia's health ministry who requested
anonymity said the government was aware and would issue a
statement on Monday.
The suspected spread of disease into Liberia and Sierra
Leone has stirred concern that one of the most lethal infectious
diseases known to man could spread in a poor corner of West
Africa, where health systems are ill-equipped to cope.
Authorities in Guinea's northwestern neighbour Senegal
closed its land border on Saturday and suspended weekly markets
near the borders where fresh produce from Guinea were sold in
order to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus.
Sanitary checks have also been introduced on flights between
Dakar and the Guinean capital Conakry. Regional airline Gambia
Bird has also announced that it will delay the launch of
services to Conakry, due to start on Sunday, because of the
outbreak.
The World Health Organisation said in the statement it does
not recommend any travel or trade restrictions be applied to
Liberia, Guinea or Sierra Leone based on the current information
available about the outbreak.
Ebola has killed more than 1,500 people since it was first
recorded in 1976 in what is now Democratic Republic of Congo,
but this is the first fatal outbreak in West Africa.
(Additional reporting by Bate Felix and David Lewis in Dakar;
Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Eric Walsh)