DAKAR, June 17 At least four people have died from Ebola in Liberia's capital, a World Health Organisation and a government official said on Tuesday, the first confirmed deaths in Monrovia from a months-long regional outbreak.

"There are seven cases reported in one of the suburbs of Monrovia and four are confirmed. They are all dead," said WHO's country representative Nestor Ndayimirije.

Thomas Nagbe, Director of Disease Prevention and Control Division at Liberia's Health Ministry, said that there were four dead from Ebola in the capital and four other deaths from suspected cases. (Reporting by Bate Felix and Emma Farge; Editing by Daniel Flynn)