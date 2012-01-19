MONROVIA Jan 19 Liberia's re-elected
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf named the first ministers of her
new cabinet on Thursday, shuffling the finance and foreign
affairs posts but retaining her defence minister.
Nobel laureate Johnson Sirleaf was sworn in for a second
term in power this week under pressure to step up her fight
against corruption and do more to cut poverty in a nation that
is rich in minerals but remains fragile, nine years after the
war ended.
Amara Konneh, former minister for planning, was named the
new finance minister, replacing Augustine Ngafuan, who takes
over the Foreign Affairs Ministry, according to a statement.
Brownie Samukai will remain defence minister, tasked with
the job over overseeing reforms to the security sector as U.N.
peacekeepers start winding down their mission.
Johnson Sirleaf also replaced the information minister but
the rest of the cabinet is due to be named later.
U.N. peacekeepers have overseen the country's security since
the end of some 14 years of war in 2003. But the world body is
under pressure to end the costly, 9,000-strong mission.
However, analysts and U.N. officials have repeatedly warned
against too hasty a withdrawal as the country's progress remains
fragile and the vote exposed tensions over the slow pace of
progress, especially finding jobs for the youth.
