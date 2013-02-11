* Crash killed six officials and five crew - Guinea
government
* General Kelefa Diallo was close ally of President Alpha
Conde
* Diallo was architect of reforms of Guinea's restive
military
By Alphonso Toweh and Saliou Samb
MONROVIA/CONAKRY, Feb 11 The head of Guinea's
armed forces, a staunch ally of President Alpha Conde, was
killed on Monday when the aircraft carrying him and five other
top Guinean military officials crashed close to the Liberian
capital Monrovia.
General Souleymane Kelefa Diallo, who was on a security
mission to Liberia, was appointed by Conde after the latter won
elections in 2010 in the world's top bauxite producer.
Diallo was charged with reforming the restive army in the
West African state after two years of military rule.
Investigators and United Nations peacekeepers picked through
the charred wreckage of the aircraft amid a grove of palm trees
near Charlesville, some 40 km (25 miles) southeast of the
Liberian capital Monrovia. There were no survivors.
"This accident cost the life of six members of the
delegation, including General Souleymane Kelefa Diallo, head of
the armed forces, and five members of the crew," Guinea's
Defence Minister Abdoul Kabele Camara said in a statement.
Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who visited the
crash site in the company of Guinea's ambassador to Liberia,
declared a national day of mourning for Tuesday.
Liberia's Defence Minister Brownie Samukai said the cause of
the crash was not immediately clear. Rescue crews retrieved the
plane's flight recorder - its so-called black box - from the
wreckage, however, and Liberian authorities said they planned to
send it to Canada for analysis.
General Diallo was one of the main architects of the reform
of Guinea's powerful military, which seized power in the former
French colony in 2008. Some 4,000 soldiers were forced to retire
under a U.N.-backed scheme to slim the bloated armed forces.
Diallo's predecessor, Nouhou Thiam, is in prison facing
trial for his alleged role in a gun and rocket attack on
President Conde's home by soldiers in 2011.
Conde's government has been trying to organise legislative
elections for May, the final step in the transition back to
civilian rule and a prerequisite to unlock millions of dollars
of frozen foreign aid.
The opposition, alleging bias in the electoral authority,
has called protests for Wednesday this week. Conde's 2010
election in a vote hailed as the first free elections since the
end of French rule in 1960 was marred by deadly riots and
opposition allegations of fraud.
