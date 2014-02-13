MONROVIA Feb 13 China-Union Investment
has made its first shipment of iron ore from Liberia
since taking over Bong Mines in 2008 with a $2.6 billion
investment, an important step in the economic revival of the
West African state.
The company shipped 50,000 tonnes of ore worth around $1
million in royalties, $2.5 million in tax revenue and $3.5
million in social contributions, China-Union officials said.
China-Union took over Bong Mines, located around 150 km (94
miles) northeast of the capital, with one of the largest sums
put into the country since President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was
first elected in 2005 following a civil war.
It aims to ship 10 million tonnes by 2016. As part of the
deal, the firm agreed to pave the road to the town of Kataka.
Iron represents one of Liberia's key resources but the
sector was decimated by decades of under investment and
production at Bong Mines stopped during a conflict that started
in 1989 and finally ended in 2003.
"In 2009, when we made the first visit to Bong Mines, it
took us hours to get from Kakata to that point. Upon arrival
there were no schools, no jobs, no hospital," Sirleaf said at a
ceremony on Wednesday at the free port of Monrovia.
"Though we have not reached where we want to be, we have
come a long way," she said.
ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, BHP
and other firms have moved into the country to
tap iron ore reserves.
(Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg and
David Evans)