By Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, June 4 West African neighbours Guinea, Sierra Leone and Liberia should work together to resolve a dire lack of rail, port and power infrastructure that has held back the region's mining ambitions, a senior Liberian government official said.

Sam Russ, deputy minister of operations at the ministry of mines in Liberia, said the region should collaborate on export links to make the most of major iron ore deposits, pointing to potentially lucrative cooperation with Guinea to the north.

The billions of dollars required to build rail or road have frozen many West African iron ore projects and rendered others all but impossible in an environment of uncertain prices and tough access to cash. Russ told an investor conference in London that cooperation could help resolve that.

"Our economies are certainly too small to take on these massive investments. If we think about collaborating, we can do a lot," Russ said, pointing to the proximity of some deposits.

Key for Liberia - an emerging iron ore producer but also one of the region's least explored destinations - would be cooperation with Guinea. That could, he said, help unlock the potential of Guinea's giant Simandou mine and benefit Liberia.

"The Guinean government seemed more open to discussions," he said of a mining industry meeting earlier this year, adding signals had since been "more positive". The two would have to agree on issues including tariffs, routes and other key issues.

A WAY OUT

Mining companies hoping to work in Guinea's south, including those tapping the Simandou deposit, have for years studied the possibility of exporting through Liberia - a shorter route to the sea, instead of following a far longer route to Conakry.

But Guinea has long been cold on the idea of exporting through Liberia, hesitating to hand control of key infrastructure to a neighbour.

Infrastructure has been a key factor in holding back the development of Simandou - becoming a major issue for both Rio Tinto, owner of the concession for the southern half of Simandou and for Brazil's Vale and Israeli diamond billionaire Beny Steinmetz's BSG Resources, holding the rest.

Rio's plans - at a cost estimated at as much as $20 billion - involve exporting across Guinea instead of following the shortest route to the sea through Liberia. This means it will have to build almost 700 km (430 miles) of rail, 35 bridges and a four-berth wharf 11 km offshore.

The Vale-BSGR concession was originally given agreement to ship ore through Liberia, in exchange for building a $1 billion passenger and freight railway from Conakry to Kerouane in the south east. But it is unclear that still stands.

The future of the Nimba project in Guinea, a majority stake in which is currently being sold by BHP Billiton, is also likely to depend on an export route through Liberia.

Investors in the region said they would welcome cooperation between the three countries, pointing to other cross-border cooperations, like exports from Zambia through its neighbours.

"One of the silver linings of the commodity cloud is that these conversations (corridors, tariffs) now take place in a more realistic context," said Philip Baum, chairman of Russian gold miner Nord Gold, active in Guinea. "It's a slam dunk to transport the material through Liberia."

Steel giant ArcelorMittal has been exporting iron ore from the Yekepa mine in Nimba county in Liberia, which borders Guinea, since 2011. The rail link it uses, down to the port of Buchanan, has been closely eyed by producers considering mines across the border in Guinea.

Joseph Mathews, head of ArcelorMittal's west African operations, said the group would welcome cross-border cooperation, but cautioned Guinea and rivals there could not rely on existing infrastructure alone.

"The capacity is currently around 5 million tonnes, and we will upgrade that to 15 to 18 million tonnes," he said of ArcelorMittal's refurbished rail link. "But that does not suddely create space for another producer that needs another 15 million tonnes." It is currently running at full capacity.