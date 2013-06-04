* Liberia looks to Guinea on iron ore cooperation
* Export through Liberia cheaper for Guinea's Simandou
* Guinea's Nimba deposit also looks for Liberia route
By Clara Ferreira-Marques
LONDON, June 4 West African neighbours Guinea,
Sierra Leone and Liberia should work together to resolve a dire
lack of rail, port and power infrastructure that has held back
the region's mining ambitions, a senior Liberian government
official said.
Sam Russ, deputy minister of operations at the ministry of
mines in Liberia, said the region should collaborate on export
links to make the most of major iron ore deposits, pointing to
potentially lucrative cooperation with Guinea to the north.
The billions of dollars required to build rail or road have
frozen many West African iron ore projects and rendered others
all but impossible in an environment of uncertain prices and
tough access to cash. Russ told an investor conference in London
that cooperation could help resolve that.
"Our economies are certainly too small to take on these
massive investments. If we think about collaborating, we can do
a lot," Russ said, pointing to the proximity of some deposits.
Key for Liberia - an emerging iron ore producer but also one
of the region's least explored destinations - would be
cooperation with Guinea. That could, he said, help unlock the
potential of Guinea's giant Simandou mine and benefit Liberia.
"The Guinean government seemed more open to discussions," he
said of a mining industry meeting earlier this year, adding
signals had since been "more positive". The two would have to
agree on issues including tariffs, routes and other key issues.
A WAY OUT
Mining companies hoping to work in Guinea's south, including
those tapping the Simandou deposit, have for years studied the
possibility of exporting through Liberia - a shorter route to
the sea, instead of following a far longer route to Conakry.
But Guinea has long been cold on the idea of exporting
through Liberia, hesitating to hand control of key
infrastructure to a neighbour.
Infrastructure has been a key factor in holding back the
development of Simandou - becoming a major issue for both Rio
Tinto, owner of the concession for the southern half of
Simandou and for Brazil's Vale and Israeli diamond
billionaire Beny Steinmetz's BSG Resources, holding the rest.
Rio's plans - at a cost estimated at as much as $20 billion
- involve exporting across Guinea instead of following the
shortest route to the sea through Liberia. This means it will
have to build almost 700 km (430 miles) of rail, 35 bridges and
a four-berth wharf 11 km offshore.
The Vale-BSGR concession was originally given agreement to
ship ore through Liberia, in exchange for building a $1 billion
passenger and freight railway from Conakry to Kerouane in the
south east. But it is unclear that still stands.
The future of the Nimba project in Guinea, a majority stake
in which is currently being sold by BHP Billiton, is
also likely to depend on an export route through Liberia.
Investors in the region said they would welcome cooperation
between the three countries, pointing to other cross-border
cooperations, like exports from Zambia through its neighbours.
"One of the silver linings of the commodity cloud is that
these conversations (corridors, tariffs) now take place in a
more realistic context," said Philip Baum, chairman of Russian
gold miner Nord Gold, active in Guinea. "It's a slam dunk to
transport the material through Liberia."
Steel giant ArcelorMittal has been exporting iron
ore from the Yekepa mine in Nimba county in Liberia, which
borders Guinea, since 2011. The rail link it uses, down to the
port of Buchanan, has been closely eyed by producers considering
mines across the border in Guinea.
Joseph Mathews, head of ArcelorMittal's west African
operations, said the group would welcome cross-border
cooperation, but cautioned Guinea and rivals there could not
rely on existing infrastructure alone.
"The capacity is currently around 5 million tonnes, and we
will upgrade that to 15 to 18 million tonnes," he said of
ArcelorMittal's refurbished rail link. "But that does not
suddely create space for another producer that needs another 15
million tonnes." It is currently running at full capacity.