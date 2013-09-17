(Adds new quote, background)
By Alphonso Toweh
MONROVIA, Sept 17 The son of Liberian President
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has resigned as chairman of the West
African nation's state oil company, NOCAL, a statement from the
president's office said on Tuesday.
Robert Sirleaf also stepped down from his role as a senior
adviser to his mother.
President Sirleaf has come under pressure from opponents who
accuse her of corruption, nepotism and mismanagement of
Liberia's resources sectors, allegations she has denied.
In a press conference on Tuesday, President Sirleaf said
Robert Sirleaf's resignation had nothing to do with accusations
of favouritism. She said he had simply completed his assignment
to restructure NOCAL and draft a petroleum law.
"We made a promise that he was there for something specific,
and when that assignment was done, we would leave. This was the
promise we made. Perhaps people did not believe us. They have
criticised. But we have kept that promise," she said.
Fred Bass, vice-chairman of NOCAL's board of directors, will
take over as acting chairman.
Elected in 2006, President Sirleaf - a Nobel Peace Prize
winner and Africa's first freely elected female president - has
won international acclaim for turning around a country
devastated by 14 years of sporadic civil war that ended in 2003.
Since then, Liberia's enormous resource wealth has attracted
a flood of interest from foreign investors. The government,
which is in the process of overhauling its petroleum and mining
laws, has signed offshore deals with Chevron Petroleum
and Exxon Mobil.
However, corruption is seen as a big obstacle to development
in Liberia, which remains one of the world's poorest countries a
decade after the war's end.
Almost all of the $8 billion worth of resource contracts
signed by Liberia since 2009 have violated its laws, according
to a draft audit report commissioned by the government and seen
by Reuters earlier this year.
Despite declaring a zero tolerance policy for corruption,
President Sirleaf has been criticized for appointing three of
her sons to government posts.
Her son Fumba Sirleaf is head of the National Security
Agency.
In October, the president suspended her son Charles from his
position as deputy governor of the central bank and 45 other
government officials for failing to declare their assets to
anti-corruption authorities.
Reporting by Alphonso Toweh; Writing by Joe Bavier
Kevin Liffey and Stacey Joyce)