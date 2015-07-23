(Updates with additional comment from company)
By Makini Brice
DAKAR, July 23 Anti-corruption campaign group
Global Witness on Thursday accused palm oil company Golden
Veroleum of taking advantage of the Ebola epidemic in Liberia to
double the size of its plantation.
Golden Veroleum, controlled by Singapore-listed Golden
Agri-Resources, signed a deal with Liberia in 2010 to
develop a 220,000 hectare plantation. However, the company also
has to reach agreement with local communities that have
customary titles over the land.
The company denied any wrongdoing.
The Global Witness report published on Thursday alleged that
Golden Veroleum exploited the crisis caused by the West Africa
Ebola epidemic -- which has so far killed more than 4,800
Liberians -- to press poorly informed communities into signing
away land at a time when local non-governmental organisations
were not present on the ground to advise them.
The report said that Golden Veroleum held meetings with
hundreds of people to encourage communities to hand over their
land even after Liberia banned public gatherings to stem the
spread of the Ebola virus. It said the company used the Ebola
crisis to accelerate development of the plantation, clearing
5,358 hectares between April and December -- double the amount
of land it had cleared over the previous three years.
Golden Veroleum rejected the report's findings, saying that
the negotiations were envisaged long before Ebola struck.
"Those things were planned way ahead of time, way before
Ebola became an issue," Golden Veroleum spokesman Virgil Magee
said, adding that the company used some meetings to inform the
population on the risks of the deadly disease.
"No such meetings took place after the government's November
ban. All meetings that took place prior to the ban were small
scale, in the southeast of the country which was a very low-risk
zone, under strict Ebola precautions and at the direct request
of the local communities," the company added.
Jonathan Gant, Global Witness's senior campaigner, said the
terms of the agreements were often not even read out and
explained to illiterate community members, who were asked to
approve them with a thumb print.
"We ourselves, we don't know how to read, and if you give us
a letter we will sign it," an unnamed community member was
quoted as saying in the report.
Global Witness also alleged that Golden Veroleum security
staff intimidated and attacked protesters in June 2014 and that
the company used its political influence to secure the dismissal
of a town chief in southeast Liberia from a government job after
he refused to transfer land to the company.
Magee denied that Golden Veroleum staff had taken part in
any acts of intimidation or coercion. The company says on its
website that it is committed to sustainable development of palm
oil in conjunction with local communities and respecting
bio-diversity.
Local communities have protested over the loss of their
lands and working conditions. In May demonstrators took several
employees hostage and injured a government official, leading to
the arrest of 30 demonstrators.
Global Witness said that some of the demonstrators are still
in prison and one has died there.
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and David Goodman)