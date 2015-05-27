MONROVIA May 27 Armed protesters entered a palm
oil plantation in southeastern Liberia, taking several people
hostage and injuring a senior government official, police
officials and the company that owns the project said on
Wednesday.
The violent demonstrations first broke out on Tuesday at a
plantation in Sinoe County run by Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL),
whose lead investor is Singapore-listed Golden Agri-Resources
.
"The demonstrators, armed with cutlasses and other deadly
instruments, attacked the GVL mess hall and looted several items
causing other company workers to flee into nearby bushes for
safety," Liberian police said in a statement.
Deputy Internal Affairs Minister Varney Sirleaf, a nephew of
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, was visiting the plantation at
the time. He and an Indonesian GVL employee were among those
taken hostage.
Sirleaf was injured, police said without giving further
details.
Both he and the Indonesian worker were later freed by
Liberian police and personnel from the country's U.N.
peacekeeping mission, UNMIL.
"We are deeply concerned by the actions of a few individuals
who have chosen to disregard the law and safety of our personnel
and local residents in the area," GVL said in a statement on
Wednesday.
It was not immediately known what sparked the protests. But
last month the Forest Peoples Programme, a group campaigning for
the rights of indigenous peoples, accused GVL of taking land
without community consent.
Under its 2010 concession agreement, Liberia's government
agreed to lease GVL 220,000 hectares of land over a period of 65
years to develop its palm oil operations.
GVL was not available late on Wednesday to respond to the
allegations, but the company states on its website that it
maintains close relationships with local communities to both
create jobs and protect the environment.
"Our investment and land selection, conducted together with
local communities, have and will carefully preserve original
forest, bio-diverse areas, sacred and community lands," its
website reads.
(Reporting by James Harding Giahyue, writing by Joe Bavier,
editing by G Crosse)