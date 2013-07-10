MONROVIA, July 10 Volumes of cargo passing
through the port of Monrovia doubled last year after work to
expand the terminal led to a jump in the number of ships docking
there, the port's manager told Reuters.
The port is managed by APM Terminals, a division of the A.P.
Moller-Maersk Group, which has invested $50 million
in improving the site since it entered into an agreement with
the government in 2010, the manager, Matilda Parker, said.
The rapid increase in activity at the port underscores how
Liberia has recovered in the decade since a 14-year on-off civil
war ended in 2003. The expansion of iron ore mining is due to
generate a further jump in port traffic.
Parker said the dredging of the port and expansion of
terminal had lured in more ships, boosting revenue last year by
52 percent to $26 million.
Volumes of cargo more than doubled in 2012 to 4.735 million
tonnes from 2.316 million tonnes in 2011, Parker said.
APM is due to manage the port for the next 25 years.
ArcelorMittal, the world's top steel maker, is
currently shipping iron ore out of the eastern port of Buchanan.
But mining by China Union and Sesa Goa Ltd
will see iron ore pass through the port of Monrovia
this year.
