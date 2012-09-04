* Quarter of Liberia's land given to timber firms since
2010, report says
* Government launches probe, suspends forestry department
head
* Corruption an obstacle in one of world's poorest nations
By Richard Valdmanis
DAKAR, Sept 4 Liberia's forestry department has
given a quarter of the nation's land to logging firms over the
past two years in a flurry of shady deals now under
investigation by the government, advocacy group Global Witness
said on Tuesday.
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, fending off accusations of
graft and nepotism within her government, has suspended the head
of the West African state's Forestry Development Authority and
launched a probe into the recent timber deals amid concerns of
widespread fraud and mismanagement.
Global Witness said its research revealed that the scale of
the deals marked a serious threat to the war-torn and
impoverished country's vast rainforests, as well as to the
hundreds of thousands of people who depend on them.
"A quarter of Liberia's total landmass has been granted to
logging companies in just two years, following an explosion in
the use of secretive and often illegal logging permits," the
group said in a statement.
"Unless this crisis is tackled immediately, the country's
forests could suffer widespread devastation, leaving the people
who depend upon them stranded and undoing the country's fragile
progress since the resource-fuelled conflicts of 1989 to 2003."
Global Witness conducted the investigation with two other
advocacy groups, the Save My Future Foundation and Sustainable
Development Institute
Corruption is seen as a big obstacle to development in
Liberia, which remains one of the world's least developed
countries nearly a decade after the end of a 14-year civil war.
The government has been struggling to clarify land ownership
issues across its vast forested zones, traditionally divided
along ethnic lines.
Global Witness said about 26,000 square kilometers of land
had been granted to timber companies through at least 66
so-called Private Use Permits - lightly regulated deals between
timber companies and private land owners.
It said many of the deals made with individuals said to own
the land were backed by land deeds held in the collective name
of people of a district or clan who had little knowledge of the
accords and would reap little benefit from the timber exported.
OFFICIALS SUSPENDED
The advocacy group added that some of the deals appeared to
have been backed by forged documents. "When presented with a
letter written in his name submitting his people's deed to the
government, a Paramount Chief (clan chief) from the Dugbeh River
Private Use Permit area in Sinoe County told us that the letter
was forged," Global Witness said.
Land deeds in Liberia require a presidential signature. In
another deal, Global Witness said, the deed bore the signature
of former President Edwin Barclay, but was dated six years
before he came to power.
Liberia's presidency, which was aware of the Global Witness
investigation before its release, said on Friday that it had
suspended the director of the forestry department, Moses Wogbeh,
and launched an independent probe into the deals. It added it
would bar illegally-logged timber from being exported.
Johnson Sirleaf, awarded the Nobel Peace Prize last year for
her work for women's rights, has been facing growing criticism
for failing to root out government-level corruption as the
country begins potentially lucrative iron ore exports and
explores for oil offshore.
Last month she suspended her son from his position as Deputy
Central Bank Governor as well as 45 other government officials
for failing to declare their assets to anti-corruption
authorities, a move observers said was intended to show she is
serious about fighting graft.
The president has been criticised for nominating three sons
to high level posts in her administration - the one at the
central bank, one at the national oil company, and one at the
head of the country's national security agency.
Logging has been a controversial issue in Liberia since the
civil war, when rebels used proceeds from timber to purchase
weapons, triggering a U.N. ban. The ban was lifted after
Liberia's foreign partners, particularly the United States and
the World Bank, helped it reform its forestry laws.