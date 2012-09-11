* Trade helped fuel Liberia's 1989-2003 civil war
* Report says Liberia's capacity to regulate weak
* Liberia issuing forestry permits with limited obligations
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 11 Liberia is showing only
limited commitment to efforts to stop the trade in blood
diamonds that has fueled conflicts in Africa, U.N.
Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said in a report on Tuesday.
The report to the U.N. Security Council said Liberia's
capacity to control diamond mining and trade - a vital part of
the global Kimberly Process agreed in 2003 to regulate the $30
billion rough-diamond industry - remained weak.
It said Liberia's presidential taskforce on diamonds had not
met in a year, while its technical committee convened in July
for the first time in seven months.
"Limited commitment to comply with the minimum standards of
the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme for Rough Diamonds
remains apparent," the report said.
It said the U.S. Agency for International Development had
signaled it would stop funding a program to help the Liberian
government improve compliance with the Kimberley Process, partly
due to Liberia's lack of commitment to the scheme.
The Kimberley Process is a government-led scheme aimed at
cutting off trade in diamonds that has fueled various conflicts,
including Liberia's 1989-2003 bloody civil war.
However diamond-producing countries have been accused of
showing little interest in reform and campaign group Global
Witness withdrew as an official observer of the process in
December after it deemed the scheme an outdated failure.
Former Liberian President Charles Taylor was jailed for 50
years in May for helping Sierra Leone's rebels murder, rape and
mutilate their way across Liberia's West African neighbor while
he profited from a trade in blood diamonds.
Logging has also been a controversial issue in Liberia since
the civil war, when rebels used proceeds from timber to purchase
weapons, triggering a U.N. ban. The ban was lifted after
Liberia's foreign partners, particularly the United States and
the World Bank, helped it reform its forestry laws.
The United Nations said Liberia's forestry sector was still
facing big challenges. "Commercial operators have to date paid
only an estimated $1.9 million of the estimated $25.6 million
owed to the government," the report said.
"The government continues to issue large tracts of forest
area to commercial operators through private use permits, which
have weak enforcement mechanisms and place limited financial and
social obligations on companies," it said.
Global Witness said earlier this month that Liberia's
forestry department had given over a quarter of the country's
land area to logging firms over the past two years in a flurry
of shady deals.
President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, fending off accusations of
graft and nepotism within her government, has suspended the head
of the Forestry Development Authority and launched a probe into
the deals amid concerns of widespread fraud and mismanagement.