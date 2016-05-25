UNITED NATIONS May 25 The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday voted to end sanctions and an arms embargo on Liberia, citing the West African country's successful stabilization more than a decade after a 14-year civil war that killed nearly 250,000 people.

The unanimously adopted resolution by the 15-nation council welcomed "the sustained progress made by the government of Liberia in rebuilding Liberia for the benefit of all Liberians."

The decision formally dissolves the U.N. Liberia sanctions committee and panel of experts that monitored implementation of the arms embargo and other measures, most of which had been in place since 2003.

The U.N. first implemented a type of arms embargo for Liberia in 1992.

Liberia's former president, Charles Taylor, began the 1989-2003 civil war in the nation, which was founded by descendants of freed American slaves. He was sentenced in 2012 to 50 years in prison for his role in atrocities committed in neighboring Sierra Leone during its 1991-2002 civil war.

The Security Council last year lifted a travel ban and asset freezes on individuals deemed a danger to Liberia's stability.

The United States lifted its own economic sanctions on Liberia in November. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Paul Simao)