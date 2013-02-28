JOHANNESBURG Feb 28 Liberty Holdings Ltd : * Says FY bee normalised headline earnings per share up 39 percent to 1,328.3

cts * Says normal dividend up 10 percent to 528 cts * Says final dividend up 12.8 percent to 336 cts * Says believe group well positioned to achieve sustainable growth in the

future * Says core insurance, assetmanagement biz performing well, to attract higher

levels of business at improved margin