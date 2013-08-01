JOHANNESBURG Aug 1 Liberty Holdings Ltd :
* Says financial results for the six months ended 30 June 2013
* Says long-term insurance indexed new business up 12%
* Says interim dividend up 10%
* Says bee normalised headline earnings per share (cents) 602,7
versus 568,8
* Says interim dividend 212 cents versus 192
* Total assets under management R566 billion versus R484
billion
* Says core insurance and asset management businesses are
performing better
than assumptions
* Says will attract higher levels of new business at improved
margin despite
pressure on consumer disposable income
* Continue managing investment market risk exposures within
risk appetite and
deal with any protracted volatility