BRIEF-Liberbank to issue 19.1 mln shares for bond conversion
* Said on Thursday will issue 19.1 million new shares, corresponding to 2.1 percent of its share capital, in order to convert a total of 2.4 million bonds
JOHANNESBURG Feb 27 Liberty Holdings Ltd : * Says CEO Bruce Hemphill is succeeded by Thabo Dloti * Says Steven Braudo, currently CEO of Liberty Retail SA, has been appointed deputy chief executive * Says all appointments are effective March 1, 2014
* Said on Thursday that Kookmin Bank has sold its 41.93 percent stake in Bank CenterCredit to Bakhytbek Baiseitov, Tsesnabank and Financial Holding Tsesna