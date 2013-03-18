By Liana B. Baker
March 18 Liberty Media Corp is close to
buying a 25 percent stake in cable operator Charter
Communications Inc for about $2.5 billion, the Wall
Street Journal reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources
familiar with the situation.
Charter Communications shares rose 7.4 percent to $96.74.
A Liberty spokeswoman declined to comment on the report
while a spokeswoman for Charter, the eighth largest U.S. cable
operator, was not immediately available for comment.
Liberty Media, a holding company controlled by cable pioneer
John Malone, has been tweaking its portfolio in recent months.
It spun off the premium TV cable network Starz in
January, increased its stake to gain full control of satellite
radio Sirius XM and is also buying more shares in
concert promoter and ticketing company Live Nation Entertainment
.
"Malone typically likes subscription businesses that have a
fair amount of leverage and I think he's fairly bullish on U.S.
cable," said Wunderlich Securities analyst Matthew Harrigan.
Malone, who has been nicknamed "the king of cable," founded
Tele-Communications Inc, or TCI, which he grew into the largest
cable operator in the United States before selling it to AT&T
Inc. Malone is also the chairman of Liberty Global
, the international cable operator that purchased
Virgin Media Inc, a UK company, for about $15.75
billion in February.
Charter's CEO Tom Rutledge was the chief operating officer
of Cablevision before he left in 2011. Charter recently
purchased a Western cable unit of Cablevision for $1.625 billion
in February.
Liberty Media shares fell $1.35 or 1.2 percent to $109.08 on
Monday.