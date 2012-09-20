* Recent Telenet and UPC bonds could fund deal
* Bonds weaken on supply concerns
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - Cable giant Liberty Global, known
for its opportunistic funding in capital markets, may use the
EUR1.3bn proceeds from two recent bond offerings to part-fund a
planned purchase of the remaining stake in Telenet it does not
own, bankers said.
Liberty Global (LGI), owned by American media mogul John
Malone, already controls Telenet through its 50.4% share
ownership, but said on Thursday it would launch a tender to buy
the remaining shares at a total cost of
EUR1.96bn.
The company said in a press release that the acquisition
would be financed with cash on balance sheet and incremental
borrowings.
At the end of the second quarter 2012, LGI had liquidity of
USD4bn, which includes USD1.3bn of cash at the parent level.
In addition, the proceeds from a EUR700m high-yield bond
issued by Belgian business Telenet in August and a EUR600m
unsecured high-yield bond issued by Netherlands-based subsidiary
UPC on Tuesday could also be used, banking sources said.
The Telenet bond deal, led by JP Morgan, BNP Paribas and
Goldman Sachs last month, was initially intended to fund a
EUR656m share buy back. The UPC bond proceeds, meanwhile, were
to be used for general corporate purposes, but that was
interpreted by some investors as meaning a likely dividend
payment to Liberty Global.
One high-yield banker familiar with the situation said the
Telenet share buy back would only go ahead if shareholders do
not approve the takeover offer for the Belgian cable group.
If shareholders do not approve the deal, the bond proceeds
will fund the buy back.
"Either way, the bond proceeds are going to shareholders.
There may be some investors who are unhappy about the timing of
today's announcement, especially after the company did the UPC
bond this week," the banker said.
"But because UPC and Telenet have different banking groups,
Liberty Global did not necessarily have to disclose this," the
banker added.
The Telenet and UPC bonds were weaker in secondary markets
on Thursday on expectations that Telenet may issue more bonds,
while other cable issuers' bonds were relatively steady.
Telenet has scope to increase unsecured debt by about half a
turn of its EUR780m EBITDA to take total leverage at the group
to about five times, the banker added. That would suggest the
size of a potential new subordinated bond issue could be up to
EUR370m.
However, some analysts said the company was under no
pressure to issue another bond due to its liquidity position.
"Liberty Global is very savvy. The bond markets are open to
them, but they have the option to use both the proceeds of the
Telenet and UPC bonds which may have been upstreamed to the
parent level to fund this tender," said Malin Hedman, the TMT
credit analyst at ING.
INTO THE FOLD
Another high-yield syndicate banker said LGI had been long
expected to launch a full offer for Telenet, but agreed that the
timing of the announcement was unexpected.
Liberty Global's operations in Germany are run by Unitymedia
and, since December 15, 2011, by Kabel BW. Collectively they are
known as UPC Germany - the second largest cable television
operator in Germany.
"This would be the third leg in Liberty Global's goal to
bring all of its businesses into the fold, and to benefit from
all the revenues at Telenet," the second banker said.
Telenet shares opened 13.5% higher on Thursday after the
announcement. However, the EUR600m 10-year high-yield bonds
issued by UPC are continuing to struggle in secondary markets
despite relatively stable market conditions.
The 6.375% UPC bonds, which priced at 99.094 late on Tuesday
via left lead Credit Suisse and joint bookrunners Barclays,
Credit Agricole and Deutsche Bank are another point lower at
97.85 on Thursday, according to Tradeweb.
The weak performance of those bonds, and negative feedback
from investors who refrained from buying the bonds due to the
aggressive pricing, continue to stoke talk in the market about
the quality of the order book and the distribution of the deal.
Telenet, Belgium's largest cable operator, took advantage of
improving market conditions in August to raise a combined
EUR700m via a two-part high-yield bond.
The EUR450m 6.25% August 2022 bond, and a rarer long-dated
12-year EUR250m 6.75% August 2024 bond, are both trading above
their launch prices of par at around 101, but were about half a
point lower on Thursday.
Liberty Global is also exploring other acquisitions, which
has also fuelled talk about what the UPC bond proceeds could be
used for. UPC is one of the expected bidders in the sale of
Poland's No. 2 cable operator Multimedia Polska.