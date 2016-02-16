(Corrects last paragraph to say Liberty Global's quarterly
revenue fell 0.3 percent, not 3.8 percent)
Feb 15 UK phone network operator Vodafone Plc
and John Malone's cable company Liberty Global Plc
agreed on Monday to combine their operations in the
Netherlands for a better footing in the local market.
Vodafone will pay 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) in cash to
Liberty as part of the agreement to combine its mobile
operations with Liberty's fiber broadband network Ziggo in a
50-50 joint venture, the companies said in a statement.
"Together we will be a stronger competitor in the
Netherlands", Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao said in
the statement.
Vodafone has faced increasing pressure in national markets
from former national telecoms network monopolies like Deutsche
Telekom, Telefonica, KPN and BT
, which are able to sell packages of broadband Internet,
TV and mobile telecoms services.
U.S.-based Liberty's Ziggo is the largest cable TV operator
in the Netherlands, while Vodafone is the second-biggest mobile
network operator, behind KPN.
The companies said they would see run-rate savings of 280
million euros per year from the fifth year after the closing of
the deal, which they expect towards the end of 2016.
Earlier this month, Vodafone said it was in limited talks
with Liberty about a joint venture in the Netherlands, after the
companies could not agree on a tie-up or exchange of assets last
year, a deal that could have covered as many as seven European
markets.
Separately, Liberty also reported total revenue of $4.60
billion in the fourth quarter of 2015, a 0.3 percent drop from a
year earlier. In the Netherlands, the company's revenue rose
19.6 percent to $672.6 million from the prior-year quarter.
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler and Dan Grebler)