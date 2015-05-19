May 19 A merger with Vodafone Group Plc
would be a "great fit" for Liberty Global Plc in
western Europe, Liberty Chairman John Malone said on Tuesday.
Citing the benefits of a merger in markets such as Germany,
the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, Malone said "enormous
shareholder value" could be created if a deal was worked out.
"We've looked at that from our side and there would be very
substantial synergies if we could find a way to work together or
combine the companies with respect to western Europe," Malone
told Bloomberg in a telephone interview.
He declined to comment on whether the companies are in
talks.
Vodafone posted a rise in quarterly sales for the first time
in nearly three years on Tuesday in the clearest sign yet that
Europe's mobile market is edging towards recovery.
Vodafone was reviewing potential acquisitions, including
Liberty Global, in November, Reuters reported, citing five
people close to the matter.
Vodafone, John Malone, and Liberty Global could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru. Editing by Andre
Grenon)