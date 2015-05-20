(Adds details)
LONDON May 20 Vodafone's shares jumped
4 percent on Wednesday after the chairman of Liberty Global
, John Malone, said the two companies would make a
"great fit", reigniting long-running merger speculation.
Vodafone, the world's second-biggest mobile operator, has
long been linked with a purchase or tie-up with Liberty,
Europe's largest cable operator, as the market increasingly
moves towards the combination of mobile services with fixed-line
broadband.
In order to bolster its offering, Vodafone has bought
individual cable operators in certain European markets but a
purchase of Liberty would broaden its fixed-line business in one
go.
"We've looked at that from our side and there would be very
substantial synergies if we could find a way to work together or
combine the companies with respect to western Europe," Malone
told Bloomberg in an interview.
"There's the promise of creating enormous shareholder value
if we could work it out," he said, declining to comment on
whether the companies were in talks.
Analysts at Jefferies said the comments from Malone
indicated a change of tone which could be seen as an attempt to
test the reaction of shareholders.
Liberty Global, which is present in 14 countries including
Germany, Britain and the Netherlands, has a market
capitalisation of $45 billion, while Vodafone has a market cap
of 63 billion pounds ($98 billion).
"From a Vodafone perspective, we have argued that a merger
with Liberty Global would make sense," Jefferies analysts said.
"If more lukewarm prior statements by Liberty Global had cast
undue doubt over the merger scenario, we think these latest
statements should remove it."
Five people close to the matter had told Reuters in November
that Vodafone was reviewing potential acquisitions, including
Liberty Global, as part of its normal strategic assessments.
That bout of speculation had caused Vodafone's shares to
slide at the time as shareholders balked at the prospect of the
British company spending billions of pounds on a takeover.
On Tuesday, before Malone's comments were published,
Vodafone Chief Executive Vittorio Colao declined to comment on
the prospect of a deal with Liberty.
"We have our own strategy, it is an organic strategy," he
told reporters on a full-year results call.
"We continue to grow, we are an important player in
broadband in Europe. I will look at assets but I will not
comment on specific situations."
No one at Vodafone could immediately be reached for comment
on Wednesday, while Liberty Global declined to add to Malone's
comments.
