* Also promises not to block TV streaming services rivals
* European Commission to decide on deal by Oct. 17
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, July 24 U.S. cable group Liberty
Global has offered to sell its pay TV channel Film1 in
an attempt to win EU antitrust approval for its proposed
acquisition of Dutch rival Ziggo, a person familiar
with the matter said on Thursday.
Liberty Global, controlled by billionaire John Malone, also
promised not to block either contractually or technically
so-called over-the-top TV service providers from accessing its
Internet network for four years, the source said.
Over-the-top companies such as Netflix Inc, which
deliver programming over the Internet, are gaining in popularity
at the expense of live TV viewing.
Rivals and other third parties were told to provide feedback
on Liberty Global's offer by early this week, the person said.
Liberty Global's proposal came after the European Commission
opened an in-depth investigation into the deal in May, worried
that it may reduce competition in the Netherlands and lead to
higher consumer prices.
The European Union antitrust watchdog said the combination
of Film1 and Ziggo's HBO pay TV channel would only leave one
player in the Dutch market.
Commission spokesman for competition policy Antoine
Colombani and Liberty Global spokesman Marcus Smith declined to
comment. The Commission is scheduled to decide on the deal by
Oct. 17.
Liberty Global's offer values Ziggo and its debt at around
10 billion euros ($13.5 billion). The U.S. company wants to
expand its cable empire in Europe where it makes 90 percent of
its revenues.
($1 = 0.7425 euros)
