* Ziggo/UPC merger could strain high yield indices
* LGI at pains to let investors class exposures separately
* Ziggo bond refinancing could create poison pill
By Robert Smith
LONDON, Oct 25 (IFR) - Liberty Global (LGI) has fired the
opening shot in its takeover battle for Dutch cable business
Ziggo, but the close relationship the U.S. cable giant has
forged with bondholders could complicate any attempt to merge
the target firm with its UPC operation.
"Liberty has one of the best relationships with bond
investors in the European high yield market," said one investor,
explaining that it has kept investors happy by allowing them to
class its myriad cable businesses as separate exposures.
LGI businesses such as Unitymedia, Virgin Media and UPC all
have separate credit pools, and so carry separate bond tickers.
This benefits portfolio managers as they break down exposures on
a ticker basis, allowing them to list the businesses separately.
Several European cable businesses switched to a single
"LBTYA" ticker at one point, according to three market sources,
but the company reverted back to separate tickers after
complaints from bondholders.
Maintaining these separate tickers could pose a problem for
LGI's next target acquisition, however.
Ziggo confirmed last week that it had rejected an initial
offer from John Malone's LGI, which already holds a 28.5% stake
in the company. This was in response to a report in German
weekly Manager Magazin that LGI intends to merge Ziggo with its
UPC operations in the Netherlands and Belgian firm Telenet.
Combining the bond debt of these three companies, however,
would create a behemoth issuer, one which would dominate the
European high yield indices, and frustrate investors by curbing
their ability to increase exposure to LGI-owned firms.
"Liberty would have to retain a separate Ziggo ticker so
would have to keep it as separate borrower group, but this
raises the question: is the way Liberty funds itself dictating
how it runs its businesses?" said a second investor.
QUESTIONS ASKED
UPC has over EUR4bn-equivalent of bonds outstanding, while
Telenet has EUR1.5bn. Ziggo has EUR2.7bn outstanding, and
according to the first investor: "If Malone buys it, it gets
levered up, no question."
Even if Telenet is taken out of the equation, combining the
debt of UPC and a levered-up Ziggo alone would sour the hard won
trust of European bond investors. This means that LGI may not
merge the businesses, despite the obvious business benefits.
"Keeping separate tickers would not matter for operational
synergies but it would for tax synergies, and Malone is very
focused on tax," said the first investor.
The second investor also cautioned that further LGI
acquisitions could strain its "separate ticker strategy."
"As long as the index continues to distinguish the
businesses most investors will be fine, but I have been asked
questions internally from risk officers before," he said.
"My response is that the businesses have different
operations and security packages, and that there are no cross
defaults, but the cash pooling arrangement may be the sticking
point some risk officers cannot abide."
This arrangement refers to LGI's policy of sweeping excess
cash from its businesses up to the parent level. It should be
noted, however, that this ability is limited by bond covenants.
Liberty Global did not respond to a request for comment.
POISON PILL
With Malone's intentions to buy Ziggo now out in the open,
analysts and investors have begun theorising as to how he could
combine the two Dutch operations without alienating high yield
bond buyers.
"The alternative to mitigate issuer concentration would be
to create a new unified Dutch credit pool," said a credit
analyst.
"Liberty could either carve out UPC's Dutch assets from
UPC's combined Dutch, Swiss, Irish and CEE credit pool, or it
could collapse the UPC bond structure with across-the-board
redemptions to create two new bond pools from scratch."
The first option would incur massive consent fees to remove
UPC's Dutch assets from its bond's restricted group, the analyst
added, but the alternative would force LGI to buyback billions
of debt in one shot, a costly move the firm is unlikely to
favour, according to the first investor.
"I'm not so sure they have to pay consent fees," said a high
yield syndicate banker, however.
"UPC Netherlands is around a third of the business, so it
would probably just be classed as an asset sale."
While creating a new Netherlands credit pool could be a
solution for Liberty, an added complication is that Ziggo's
chief financial officer said last week that cable firm is aiming
to refinance its 2017 and 2018 bonds "in the near future."
While this could make the bonds more expensive for Liberty
to strip out, the two investors said this has long been expected
and is unlikely to affect Liberty's approach.
The second investor said the refinancing could pose a
conflict for Ziggo, however, as maximising returns for Ziggo
shareholders could create a poison pill for Liberty.
"Do Ziggo look to secure the cheapest funding they can get
by offering the best protection to bondholders, or do they look
to facilitate a leveraged acquirer's bid by refinancing with
bonds that are portable or cheap to call?"