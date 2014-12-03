BRIEF-Atlantic Coast Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Atlantic Coast Financial Corporation reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $0.10 per diluted share
Dec 3 Liberty Holdings Ltd :
* Announces resignation of Saki Macozoma as chairman and non-executive director, with effect from 31 December 2014
* Angus Band, group's lead independent director, will act as chairman until requisite regulatory process for board succession has been completed
* Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Joe Dinicolantonio as executive vice president and Tennessee/Northwest Georgia banking president