JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 Liberty Holdings Ltd
, South Africa's fourth-largest insurer by market value,
reported a 3 percent decline in full-year profit on Thursday,
reflecting a contraction in earnings from its shareholder
investment portfolio.
The insurer, majority owned by Africa's biggest lender
Standard Bank, said BEE normalised headline earnings
per share fell to 1,403.3 cents for the year ended December,
from 1,439.6 cents the previous year.
BEE normalised headline earnings, which exclude certain
one-time items and take into account the impact of its black
shareholder scheme, is Liberty's main performance measure.
Earnings by LibFin Investments, or its shareholder
investment portfolio, fell by 26 percent.
Liberty said its asset management division, Stanlib,
suffered from the negative sentiment caused by the failure of
African Bank, which saw net withdrawals of 13.7 million
rand from various money market funds.
The company raised its total dividend to 634 cents per share
from 581 cents in the previous year.
Liberty's shares have gained 11.4 percent so far this year,
compared with a 7 percent rise in Johannesburg's All-Share index
.
($1 = 11.4575 rand)
(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)