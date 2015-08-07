(Releads with deals in Nigeria)
JOHANNESBURG Aug 7 Liberty Holdings
plans to invest up to $80 million on two deals in Nigeria by
year-end, as part of a five-year strategy by South Africa's No.4
insurer to expand further into sub-Saharan Africa, its chief
financial officer said.
Like rivals, Liberty is expanding elsewhere in Africa as
growth prospects attract the attention of corporate executives
and promise to increase the number of people who can invest in
insurance to protect their wealth.
"We have been negotiating with some parties in Nigeria to
acquire some stakes in their businesses and we've made quite
good progress in that regard," Casper Troskie, Liberty's chief
financial officer, said in an interview.
The company, which is targeting mostly corporate clients in
east and west Africa, plans to spend between 5 billion rand
($393 million) and 6 billion bulking up in those markets in the
longer term, Troskie said.
Liberty said businesses outside its home market hardly grew
during the period due to weak investment markets in east Africa.
Liberty, majority owned by South African lender Standard
Bank, reported a 6 percent increase to 705.5 cents in
headline earnings per share, a measure which excludes the impact
of a black economic empowerment scheme and other one-off items,
for the six months to the end of June.
Net client cash flow, or the difference between money
received from customers and money given back, fell 11 percent to
10.3 billion rand, hit by a slowdown in single-premium inflows
from corporate clients.
Liberty's mainstay middle-class customers remained resilient
in the face of slower economic growth, job losses and higher
energy prices such as electricity, Troskie said.
($1 = 12.7195 rand)
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath
and David Holmes)