(Adds CEO quotes, updates shares)
JOHANNESBURG Feb 26 The head of Liberty
Holdings, South Africa's fourth-biggest insurer, urged
local companies on Friday to invest at home to help the economy
grow faster and stave off a sovereign credit rating downgrade.
Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan has said growth in Africa's
most industrialised country will come in less than 1 percent
this year - a pace rating agencies say might put the country's
investment grade rating at risk.
"Corporate South Africa needs to invest more. The way to
ride a recession is by investing in the economy," Thabo Dloti,
Chief Eecutive Officer of Liberty said after announcing that the
company had posted a slight increase in annual profit.
South African companies, which according to the central bank
are sitting on nearly 700 billion rand ($45 billion) in cash,
are increasingly deploying their spare cash abroad.
Investment house Brait spent a total of $2.2
billion to buy two British companies - gym group Virgin Active
in April and budget clothes retailer New Look in May.
Truworths International agreed to buy a majority
stake in British shoe chain Office Retail Group for $385 million
in November.
Liberty reported a 4 percent increase in annual profit,
driven by growth in its corporate division and investment arm.
Liberty, a unit of South African lender Standard
Bank, said normalised headline earnings per share
inched up to 1,464.5 cents in the year to end-December, from
1,403.36 cents the previous year.
Normalised headline earnings, which exclude certain one-time
items and take into account the impact of its black shareholder
scheme, is Liberty's main performance measure.
The Treasury has said a credit downgrade to sub-investment
grade, or "junk" status, could trigger a sharp reversal of
capital flows and precipitate recession.
Ratings agencies have said they might cut South African debt
to junk status after President Jacob Zuma changed finance
ministers twice in less than a week in December, raising
questions about Pretoria's commitment to prudent fiscal policy.
($1 = 15.6985 rand)
(Reporting by Thekiso Anthony Lefifi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)