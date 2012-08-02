* Basic earnings at 637.2 cents per share vs 443 cents
By Helen Nyambura-Mwaura
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 2 Liberty Holdings,
Africa's third-largest life insurer by market value, posted an
expected 43 percent rise in first-half earnings on Thursday and
said it was looking for expansion opportunities in the western
part of the continent.
Liberty, majority owned by South Africa's Standard Bank
, owns 50 percent on a Nigerian health insurer but wants
more exposure to Africa's most populous nation and is also
eyeing new oil producer, Ghana.
"Africa is definitely worth the effort. Clearly it has its
challenges, but we think if you don't position yourself for the
opportunity in Africa, there's a good chance you'll miss it,"
CEO Bruce Hemphill said in a conference call.
Liberty, which has operations in 14 African countries, said
assets under management in Africa excluding its home country
remained flat at 39 billion rand. African earnings outside South
Africa were also stagnant.
The company's earnings per share totalled 632.7 cents in the
six months to end-June, compared with 443 cents a year ago as it
wrote more premiums and its investment portfolio yielded better
returns.
It flagged last month that earnings would be between 570 and
650 cents per share.
Liberty said insurance sales rose 22 percent to 2.7 billion
rand ($326.62 million) while the asset management business saw
5.4 billion rand of net inflows.
Its assets under management grew nearly 8 percent to 484
billion rand ($58.55 billion) the investment portfolio saw a
gross return of 6.4 percent.
Liberty, which were down 0.2 percent at 0941 GMT, have
gained 25 percent so far this year, compared with a 36 percent
rise in Johannesburg's index of life insurance companies
.
Standard Bank is due to report its on August 16.
($1 = 8.2665 South African rand)
