FRANKFURT Nov 14 John Malone's Liberty Global
is in talks to buy a 50 percent stake in
ProSiebenSat.1's streaming service Maxdome, German
daily Handelsblatt reported on Friday, citing industry sources.
The move would be part of a global push int content by
Liberty, which already owns German cable operator Unitymedia
KabelBW.
This year Liberty bought UK-based production group All3Media
and a 6.4 percent stake in British broadcaster ITV.
Maxdome is Germany's biggest streaming service in a market,
which is expected to grow and become more competitive after U.S.
streaming service Netflix launched there in September.
Other streaming services active on the German market are
Snap from Sky, Prime Instant Video from Amazon
and Watchever from Vivendi.
