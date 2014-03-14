By Liana B. Baker
March 13 Liberty Media Corp, controlled
by chairman John Malone, said it was no longer making an offer
to buy all of Sirius XM shares and announced plans to split its
media holding company into two tracking stocks later this year.
Malone, famous for complicated stock structures, plans to
divvy up its cable and media assets into two new stocks, Liberty
Broadband Group and Liberty Media Group. In recent years, Malone
has created several tracking stocks across his various
portfolios. Tracking stocks provide exposure to the operating
performance of a unit of a larger company.
Investors appeared to like the move late Thursday and pushed
Liberty Media shares up 3 percent in after-market trading.
Liberty, which offered to buy out minority shareholders in
satellite radio provider Sirius XM for a low premium in January
in a deal worth more than $10 billion, also said the "offer for
Sirius XM is no longer applicable."
But it was unclear whether Liberty Media was going to
abandon that plan all together because Liberty Media Chief
Executive Officer Greg Maffei added that Liberty will continue
discuss the matter with Sirius XM's special committee of board
members who had been studying the offer.
A Sirius XM spokesman declined to comment while a Liberty
spokeswoman could not be reached.
Liberty also said in a press release it plans to sell some
Sirius XM shares but said "we remain enthusiastic owners" of the
company.
Maxim Group analyst John Tinker said that Liberty will
likely keep boosting its stake in Sirius XM and could benefit
from future share buybacks. He said Liberty's moves made sense
because it no longer needs Sirius XM's balance sheet to help
fund a large acquisition. Liberty has been helping Charter
pursue Time Warner Cable for about nine months.
"Liberty doesn't need to buy all of Sirius XM right now.
When they were buying Time Warner Cable, they needed it and now
they don't and it's not worth the cost," Tinker said.
Sirius XM shares fell 2.7 percent in after-hours trading.
NEW STOCKS
Liberty Broadband Group will house Liberty's investments in
Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable and
location technology company True Position Technologies Inc.
Liberty, which owns a 27 percent of Charter, had been
backing the cable provider's bid for larger rival Time Warner
Cable but lost out to the much larger Comcast for the
asset in February. It owns a 3 percent stake in Time Warner
Cable.
Liberty said the new stock structure will provide the
company with more flexibility to "support Charter in its
expansion efforts."
Liberty Media Group, the other tracking stock, will be
composed of Liberty's 53 percent investment in Sirius XM
Holdings Inc and other media assets such as investments
in Live Nation Entertainment Inc and the Atlanta Braves
baseball team.
Current Liberty Media investors will receive one share of
Liberty Media Group and four shares of Liberty Broadband Group
as well as rights to acquire more of the cable stock.