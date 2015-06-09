By Harro Ten Wolde
| COLOGNE, Germany, June 9
biggest cable company Liberty Global said on Tuesday
that offering mobile telecom services packaged with traditional
television and broadband helped keep subscribers loyal for
longer.
"In the UK we operate Virgin Media, we have 4 million mobile
subscribers in the UK," Chief Executive Mike Fries told the ANGA
conference.
"Of those subscribers 25 percent are also video subscribers
and they don't churn as much. They stay loyal to your service."
The stance is a shift for Liberty, which had for the past
several years said it did not need to sell mobile services
alongside its cable and broadband marketed under the Unitymedia
and UPC brands in a dozen countries from Germany to Britain.
In April its Belgian unit Telenet bought Belgium's
third-largest mobile carrier Base from Dutch carrier KPN
for 1.3 billion euros. And last week Vodafone,
the world's second-largest mobile company, said it was in
negotiations with Liberty about exchanging some assets.
Such a move would give Vodafone much-needed heft in
broadband, and Liberty more exposure to mobile.
Speaking of Belgium, Fries said: "We have great reach and we
acquired a mobile operator there from KPN because we also see
the benefit of offering what we call quad-play or four
services."
He declined to give any details about the discussions with
Vodafone.
Analysts and sector bankers said the two most important
countries for both firms where they overlap were Britain and
Germany. A source told Reuters last week Vodafone's primary
interest was in acquiring Liberty's UK arm Virgin Media, while
the main attraction for Liberty was Vodafone's German business.
Liberty owns Unitymedia, Germany's second-biggest cable
operator, and it has long coveted its bigger rival Kabel
Deutschland, which Vodafone bought in 2013 for $10 billion to
shore up its mobile operations there.
