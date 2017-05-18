UPDATE 3-Jefferies' profit boosted by strong investment banking revenue
* Total net revenue up 8.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, Leucadia share price)
May 18 Liberty Specialty Markets, part of Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, said it promoted Laura Burns as head of business development for its commercial business division.
Laura, who joined the firm in 2010, was previously broker account manager.
Based in London, Laura will report to Mark Stephenson, head of business development and market relationships. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
* Total net revenue up 8.3 pct (Adds Breakingviews link, Leucadia share price)
ZURICH, June 20 A Novartis drug to treat a leading cause of vision loss in people over 65 does not need to be injected as frequently as a rival medicine from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to be effective, clinical trials showed on Tuesday.