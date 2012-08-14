Aug 14 Liberty Mutual Group Inc sold on Tuesday $500 million of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Citigroup and J.P. Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: LIBERTY MUTUAL TRANCHE 1 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.95 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 102.464 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 4.631 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/17/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 290 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $250 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 05/01/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 106.031 FIRST PAY 11/01/2012 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 6.059 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/17/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 325 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A