* Chartwell announces issuance of $200 million of 3.786% series A senior unsecured debentures
July 25 The New York Liberty Development Corp will sell about $1.65 billion of new and refunding revenue bonds during the week of July 30, a market source said on Wednesday.
The sale includes about $338 million of new bonds to be sold in four series all due on Dec. 1, 2050, and about $1.2 billion of refunding bonds to be sold in three series all maturing on Dec. 1, 2049, according to the preliminary official statement.
These bonds are issued for the 3 World Trade Center Project.
The sale will include about $113 million of refunding bonds for the 3 World Trade Center Project-Towers 3 and 4, and will be sold in three series all maturing on Dec. 1, 2049, according to the preliminary official statement.
Goldman Sachs & Co is the lead manager on the sale.
The last time that The Liberty Development Corp sold bonds through a negotiated sale was in March, when it issued $450 million of Liberty revenue refunding bonds for the 7 World Trade Center Project through lead manager JP Morgan.
June 6 Shares of HD Supply Holdings sank as much as 19 percent after the construction materials supplier reported another drop in margins at its biggest unit, while announcing the sale of its second-biggest unit, where margins have been relatively steady.