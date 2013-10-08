BRIEF-Airbnb says outage issue with its site has been resolved- tweet
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
BRUSSELS Oct 8 U.S. cable group Liberty Global is content with its present 28.5 percent stake in Dutch cable group Ziggo and has no current plans to expand it, Liberty's chief executive said on Tuesday.
"The position we have in Ziggo now is strategic, there's nothing more to add," Chief Executive Mike Fries told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Brussels.
Liberty also holds a controlling stake in Belgian cable operator Telenet and Ziggo's Dutch rival UPC.
* Airbnb says its teams have resolved issue with its site - tweet
* Ellington Financial LLC - estimated book value per common share as of March 31, 2017 was $19.75, or $19.46 on a diluted basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: