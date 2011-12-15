* Merger approved, watchdog accepts Liberty concessions
FRANKFURT, DEC 15 - Germany's antitrust regulator
approved the contested merger of two of the three German cable
firms, Unitymedia and Kabel BW, after the companies
agreed to concessions.
The Federal Cartel Office said in a statement that it agreed
with Unitymedia, owned by Liberty Global, and takeover
target Kabel BW on "wide ranging" measures that strengthen the
competitive position of rivals.
"The commitment to open up large, long-term contracts with
residential property companies and to abandon other contractual
rights such as the general encryption of digital free TV
channels will offset the negative impact of this merger," it
said.
Germany's cartel office said in October it was concerned
about the prospect of Liberty Global controlling two of the
country's three main cable operators, putting the proposed
takeover in serious doubt.
Liberty, under U.S. media mogul John Malone, triumphed over
rivals to strike a deal to buy Kabel BW from Swedish buyout firm
EQT for 3.16 billion euros ($4.18 billion) in March.
But the cartel office complained in October that Germany's
three largest cable TV operators, with Kabel Deutschland
as the biggest player, already constitute a
"dominating oligopoly", and that a tie-up would only worsen the
situation.
Kabel BW said in a separate statement that the deal is
expected to close shortly.