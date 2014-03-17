BRIEF-Xenith Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
March 17 Liberty Global PLC : * Says Liberty Global acquires remaining 20 pct of VTR, Chile's largest cable operator * Acquired the remaining 20 pct of the outstanding shares in both VTR Globalcom Spa and VTR Wireless Spa * Purchased these shares in exchange for 10.1 million Liberty Global class C ordinary shares * Share consideration had market value of about $422 million, based on closing price of LBTYK of $41.80 per share on March 13
* Xenith Bankshares- net interest income after provision for loan losses was $24.84 million for three months ended march 31, 2017 compared to $14.79 million
NEW YORK, April 26 The loss of a multi-billion dollar contract with Anthem Inc comes with a silver lining for some shareholders of Express Scripts Holding Co : a higher likelihood that the pharmaceutical benefits manager (PBM) gets scooped up in a deal.